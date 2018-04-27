Murder convicts accused of impersonating First Lady charged

Two murder convicts were on Friday slapped with charges alleging that they impersonated Guyana’s First Lady, Sandra Granger to deceive two women while being imprisoned.

The two men were identified as Paul Lo-Hing, 35, who is presently serving a sentence of 83-years for murdering his girlfriend, Shoala Gilgeous in 2012, and Wazim Mohamed, 30, who is serving 10-years for killing his friend, Russell Nelson in 2005.

Lo-Hing and Mohamed both pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to them by Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

The court heard that between April 1, 2017 and April 30, 2017, Lo-Hing fraudulently obtained $30,000 in phone cards from Basmattie Singh while pretending to be the First Lady, stating that he was in a position to grant a scholarship.

In the second charge, Lo-Hing and Mohamed were jointly accused of obtaining $30,000 from Beverley Harris while pretending to be the First Lady, stating that he was in a position to grant a scholarship.

The duo were remanded and the case adjourned to May 4, 2018.