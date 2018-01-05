Muneshwer’s travel agent charged for alleged embezzlement

A Muneshwer’s travel agent found herself before the Court earlier today (Friday) charged with allegedly embezzling funds of the company.

Thirty-one-year-old Priya Lall of 20 West Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, Georgetown appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman and denied that she embezzled cash on three occasions.

The first charge alleges that between September 1-30 2017 at Muneshwer’s Travel Agency, she embezzled $72,000.

Also on September 15 2017, at the said Muneshwer’s Travel Agency she embezzled $150,000.

And finally it is alleged that on October 14 2017 she embezzled $380,000.

According to Police Prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield, the victims all booked flights through the Muneshwer’s Travel Agency.

However, the Virtual Complainants (VC) travelled and while on vacation, called and made enquiries about their return flights and were told that none was booked.

As such they had to make alternative arrangements and returned to Guyana where a complaint was filed at Muneshwer’s and the Police.

Following investigations, the defendant was arrested and charged with the offense of embezzlement.

Euclin Gomes, Attorney for the accused, made a bail application stating that his client returned home to Guyana as soon as she heard of the allegations against her and maintains her innocence.

As such, bail was granted in the sum of $300,000 and the accused was asked to lodge her passport at the Courts.

She is expected to return on February 9 2018.