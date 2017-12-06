Multiplex Mall owner’s murder: 3 to stand trial in High Court

The three men accused of gunning down the Multiplex Mall owner Ganesh Ramlall on July 5, 2015 outside his La Jalousie, West Coast Demerara (WCD) home have all been committed to stand trial in the High Court.

Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool told 21-year-old Fazeel Bacchus of Cornelia Ida, WCD; 32-year-old Lennox Roberts of Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) and 35-year-old Kurt Erskine of Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) that the submissions made by their attorneys, Brandon De Santos and Lyndon Amsterdam, were considered; however, a prima facie case has been made out against them. Attorney-at-Law Nigel Hughes was hired by the State as a special prosecutor for the case.

However, when given an opportunity to address the court, the accused all maintained their innocence in the matter. Bacchus, who was named one of the masterminds of the crime, decried the harsh life in prison and stated: “I was not even there; why do I have to face this?”

Ramlall, a father of one, was shot five times about his body, including once to his head, around 00:10h on the morning of his demise.

Reports are that the 48-year-old businessman had just returned home from a barbeque with friends when he proceeded to use an outdoor bathroom at his premises.

However, as the man walked into his yard, he was pounced upon by four men who opened fire on him.

The man’s wife raised an alarm and neighbours fired shots at the bandits, but the men managed to escape with Ramlall’s jewellery and wallet.

Ramlall was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH), where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His relatives quickly posted a $5 million reward for anyone with information on the killing.

Shortly after, Police raided a house in Craig, EBD, where Bacchus and Roberts, along with several others, were arrested.

When interrogated, the two men reportedly confessed to the murder of the Regent Street Multiplex business owner.

They further revealed to Police that the murder was hatched some two months prior to it being carried out.

As such, they both, mere days after their confession, appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, and were remanded to prison.

Erskine was later apprehended and subsequently charged with the murder as well after he was implicated by the two.

During the Preliminary Inquiry, which commenced before Magistrate Liverpool at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court, the wife of Ramlall, along with neighbours, testified.