MPI to assess bridge collapse in Region 9

Following reports of the collapse of the Yamatwao Bridge in South Rupununi, Region 9, a team from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) is being dispatched to assess the severity of the damage and cost to rehabilitate.

The collapse reportedly occurred as a flatbed truck carrying an excavator attempted to cross the bridge. The overweight vehicle overextended the bridge’s capabilities, thereby causing the collapse.

This incident, according to a DPI release, compounds the Ministry’s call to road users within the hinterland to strictly adhere to weight limits, especially during the wet season, since non-adherence can lead to structural failures, as demonstrated now.

According to the Ministry, “this incident is not the first of its kind and road users are reminded that they will be held accountable in instances of non-compliance to weight limits. Bridge collapses also affect communities, since they make traffic impassable and cut entire villages off from the rest of the country and road users are urged to remain cognisant of their responsibilities to properly use the roadways.”