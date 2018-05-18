MPI announces temporary closure of Providence, Diamond overpasses

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) in a release, today, announced that the pedestrian overpasses located at Providence and Diamond, East Bank Demerara will be temporarily closed to allow for preparatory/initial civil works necessary prior to the installation of the elevators.

The periods of closure are:

No. Pedestrian Overpass Location Period of Closure

1 Providence 21 to 23 May 2018

2 Diamond 24 to 26 May 2018

The MPI said that as a result of these much needed preparatory works, pedestrians’ access to the overpasses will be restricted during the identified periods.

“To maintain the continued safety of pedestrians, the Ministry has requested the assistance of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to help pedestrians to cross the roadway during the periods of disruption. Pedestrians are reminded that this permission to cross the East Bank Public Roadway is temporary and, upon completion of works, the GPF will continue its diligent enforcement activities targeting errant pedestrians,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the public is also advised that there may be closures of the inner carriageways adjacent to the overpasses to permit the movement of equipment and materials by the contractor, S Jagmohan Construction Services.

The Ministry is urging all road users to take necessary precautions during ongoing works.

“The Ministry apologises for any inconveniences and thanks you in anticipation of your cooperation as we strive for the development of public infrastructure in Guyana.”