MOTP scraps Dr Jagan’s commemorative stamps in exchange for national symbols

The Ministry of the Presidency (MOTP) has scrapped the commemorative stamps project that was initiated by the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre (CJRC) to celebrate Dr Cheddi Jagan’s birth centenary.

President David Granger, in a MOTP release, stated that Cabinet decided that the commemorative stamps, which are national symbols, must adhere to national criteria. He added that such symbols must not be associated with private, partisan or political purposes.

These statements were made in light of the CJRC and the former Chairman of the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC), Juan Edghill, expressing concerns that the production of the proposed stamps to honour the late President was being hindered because of political interference.

President Granger further explained that while there are no objections in honouring the legacy of Dr Jagan, Cabinet has indicated that there should be equity in the printing of such stamps.

It was revealed that the Government will announce shortly, national symbols in commemoration of the 100th birth anniversary of both former Presidents Raymond Arthur Chung and Cheddi B. Jagan.

The CJRC had slammed the GPOC earlier this week for its failure to deliver on its commitment to make the collection of stamps available for Dr Jagan’s birth centenary.

Public Telecommunications Minister Catherine Hughes, who holds responsibility and oversight for the GPOC, had said that the stamps are being produced and designed by the Inter-Governmental Philatelic Corporation which is headquartered in the US.

Additionally, the CJRC had said that they were “given all assurances both by the GPOC and the subject Minister Cathy Hughes that the Stamp would be available on time for the launch, only to be told by the Post Office that we should contact the Office of the President for the release of the Stamps.”