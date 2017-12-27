Motorcyclist not wearing safety helmet succumbs to injuries in accident

The rider of an unregistered motorcycle who was also not wearing a safety helmet died shortly after he crashed head-on into a motorcar proceeding south along the eastern carriageway on Mandela Avenue in the vicinity of the Gardens about 19:00hrs on Tuesday night.

Police have identified the dead rider as Shaquille Browne of Norton Street, Lodge.

He was reportedly proceeding north along the western carriageway allegedly at a fast rate, when he overtook a number of vehicles and ended up on the opposite lane where he collided with the front of motorcar PTT 4575. He then fell onto the road surface and sustained injuries to the face and body.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced him dead. The body is at Sandy’s funeral parlour awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The 49-year-old driver of East Ruimveldt Housing Scheme who sustained minor injuries, received medical attention and is assisting with the investigation.

According to the police he was later administered a breathalyzer test, which he passed.