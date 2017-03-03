Motorcyclist killed in collision at intersection of Hadfield and Smyth Streets

A motorcyclist is now dead following a fatal collision, this morning, at the intersection of Hadfield and Smyth Streets, Georgetown.

The dead man was identified as Maurice Mosely, 62, of Lot 35 Lamaha Street, Georgetown.

Based on reports received by Traffic Chief, Dion Moore, a van driven by a Brazilian National was heading east on Hadfield street and the motor cyclist, Mosely, was heading north on Smyth Street.

“The motorcyclist had the right way and the van failed to stop,” Moore said.

The Brazilian, who is allegedly a pastor was given a breathylser test which disclosed that he was not under the influence of alcohol.

Investigations are ongoing. (Ramona Luthi)