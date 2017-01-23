Motorcyclist dies after slamming into utility pole

Police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 22:30hrs last night on Hope Public Road, West Coast Berbice, that resulted in the death of Zafheed Jameer, 31, a labourer, of Tempe Village, West Coast Berbice.
 
Enquiries revealed that Jameer was proceeding west along the public road on an unregistered Jailing motorcycle, when he lost control and allegedly slammed into a concrete base of a light pole, south of the road. He was rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital in an unconscious state where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
 

