Motorcyclist charged for soldier’s death, claims police brutality

The motorcyclist involved in a fatal accident which claimed the life of a Guyana Defense Force (GDF) officer in Lethem (Region-Nine) as he was making his way home from the Lethem town week celebrations one week ago, was on Wednesday charged before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Hilroy Pedro pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, detailing that on October 18, 2017, on the Lethem Public Road in the Central Rupununi, he drove his motorcycle in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of Devon Fraser.

Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield led the prosecution’s case and did not object to bail being granted.

Defense Counsel in a submission for bail related that the accused is a 39-year-old father of three permanently residing in Lethem, Region Nine, and is gainfully employed as a mechanic.

Pedro has no prior run-in with the law and is a well-known and respected individual in the Lethem community, according to his lawyer.

The defense counsel further contended that the accident was an unfortunate mishap as the accused reportedly tried at all costs to avoid the collision. Moreover, the defendant was reportedly seriously injured and is accusing ranks of the police force of beating him.

Prosecutor Mansfield alleged that on the day of the incident at around 02:40 hrs, the defendant was riding home with his wife whilst under the influence of alcohol, proceeding south along the Lethem Public Road.

As the motorcyclist passed the GDF headquarters, he rode into the path of the now dead Fraser who was walking in the company of another, striking him down. Fraser received severe injuries about his body and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Lethem Public Hospital.

The motorcyclist, who was also admitted to the said hospital, was administered a breathalyser test and found to be above the legal alcohol limit.

Magistrate Latchman set bail at $1M and the matter was transferred to be heard at the Lethem Magistrate’s Court on November 18, 2017.