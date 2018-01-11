Motorcycle bandit in custody after robbing interior constable- Police

Prompt response by ranks of the Sparendaam Police Station, has resulted in the arrest of one of two motorcycle bandits who reportedly attacked and robbed an interior police constable of a gold chain valued $220,000 at Plaisance, East Coast Demerara on Wednesday night.

According to a police report, the victim, who resides at Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, was on the road conversing with a relative when the two suspects approached on a motorcycle.

The pillion rider- who was reportedly brandishing a handgun- dismounted and gun-butted the victim to his head before proceeding to relieve him of his jewellery.

The suspect then fled the scene with his accomplice who was waiting on the motorcycle.

INews understands that the matter was reported and one of the suspects was arrested shortly after in the Plaisance community.

However, though he was positively identified by the victim, the suspect is reportedly denying the allegation.

The stolen property nor the firearm allegedly used, have not been recovered.

The accomplice and the motorcycle used in the crime are being sought as investigations continue.