Motion passed blocking Edghill from 4 sittings of the National Assembly

The Government side of the House today (Tuesday) in the National Assembly voted in favour of a motion moved by their Chief Whip Amna Ally suspending Opposition Parliamentarian Bishop Juan Edghill from four sittings.

Ally in her motion, said “following gross disorderly conduct of Edghill, I wish to refer to standing order 47(3) and move that this member be suspended from the service of the assembly for the next four sittings of this assembly which is December 15, 2017.”

The Opposition Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Members of Parliament, including its leader Dr Bharrat Jagdeo protested the motion which was put to vote by Speaker of the House Dr Barton Scotland and voted yes by the Governing side that has the majority in Parliament.

As such, Edghill was suspended from taking part in the scrutiny of the Budget Estimates for the next four sittings until after December 15, 2017.

The PPP MP’s in protest and defiance of the move, which they dubbed an attempt to muzzle the Opposition, walked out of Tuesday’s sitting of the National Assembly.