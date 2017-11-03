Mother wails as son gets 3 years jail for ganja possession

Loud wails could be heard emanating from Court 11 of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts after City Magistrate Annette Singh handed down a three-year sentence to a 20-year-old on Tuesday.

Micheal Aaron of Albouystown was sent to prison and fined $30,000 after he was found in possession of narcotics.

The charge against him stated that he on May 31, 2017, at James and Hunter Street, Albouystown was found to be in possession of 47 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

According to the facts of the matter, the accused was observed by a rank on patrol duty sitting at a shop acting suspiciously. As Police were approaching him, he reportedly took out a black plastic and attempted to hide it in the chair in which he was sitting.

The bag was found by the ranks and upon examination, the drug was found. The defendant was told of the offence, arrested and charged.

His attorney Glasford Brenden pleaded his case to the Court stating that the drug was never found on the person of his client.

However, Police Prosecutor Gillian Simmons was able to link the drugs to Aaron.

In handing down the sentence, Magistrate Singh noted that the evidence presented by the Prosecution was sufficient and proved that the accused is guilty as charged of the offence.

She then handed down the sentence to the dismay of Aaron’s mother who burst into tears and wailed as her son was being led out of the Courtroom.