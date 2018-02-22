Mother takes wrap for cocaine in handbag, jailed for 4 yrs, fined $7.1M

…teen walks free

Almost one week after a teenager and her mother were arraigned for cocaine possession, the teenager was earlier today (Thursday) released after her mother pleaded guilty and took the wrap for the crime.

19-year-old Racheal Narine was freed while her mother Kavita Persaud, 40, pleaded guilty to a possession of narcotics charge when it was re-read.

The duo was arrested at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport after 2.6kg of cocaine was found in the teen’s handbag. The teen was on her way to JKF in New York.

While in custody, they were escorted to the CANU headquarters where they gave oral and written confession statements.

The mother and her teenage daughter were charged and remanded to prison.

At the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court today, the mother begged for mercy claiming that she is very poor and wanted to find a way to deal with her poverty situation. She was sentenced to four years imprisonment and fined $7.182M.