Mother stabbed by daughter’s boyfriend

Recent Articles
Rifle, ammunition, drugs found in East La Penitence home
Police ranks acting on information received, went to a house at Turn Drive, East La Penitence about 14:00hrs today and conducted a search, during...
Cummings Lodge fire leaves 2 families homeless
Two families are now homeless following a fire earlier this afternoon which destroyed two homes in Cummings Lodge, Georgetown. Reports indicate that at around...
Legal battle looms over appointment of GECOM chair
...Opposition Leader still awaiting meeting with President As the back and forth continues regarding the appointment of a chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM),...
Natural Resources Ministry brokers one-off deal between Bosai, Rusal
... to ship 24 tonnes of bauxite to China The Natural Resources Ministry says it has assisted in successfully brokering a one-off agreement between...
Prisoner facing murder charge, stabbed in holding cell of Magistrate’s Court
A prisoner was this morning rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital after he was stabbed while in the holding cell of the Georgetown Magistrate’s...
Armed gang rob NIS branch at Pouderoyen – escape with cash, guard’s...
At least one worker attached to the National Insurance Scheme’s (NIS) Office located in Pouderoyen on the West Bank of Demerara (W.B.D) was left...
CH&PA utilizes $1.1B of budgeted $5.8B for 2016
The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) has provided a breakdown of the entity’s performance over the past year and revealed a dismal track...
ExxonMobil discovers more oil offshore Guyana
IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ExxonMobil announced today positive results from its Payara-1 well offshore Guyana. Payara is ExxonMobil’s second oil discovery on the Stabroek Block and...
Policeman/robber charged with intent to commit a felony
Parmadan Sookdeo, the Policeman who was beaten after he allegedly attempted to rob a house, was on Wednesday granted $75,000 bail when he appeared...
Chile worried about ‘bat plague’
- as more bats appear in homes Chile's health authorities have warned people to be wary of an increasing number of bats appearing in homes...