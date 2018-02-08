Mother of siblings saved in fire charged with neglect, granted $500,000 bail

The woman who was turned over to police days after allegedly abandoning her children in their Glasgow Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice home hours before a fire started, was on Thursday charged with neglect.

Kimilia Henry, 24, pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to her by Magistrate Moore at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court.

The court heard that on February 5, 2018, at Glasgow Housing Scheme, she willfully contributed to her two children, ages seven and four, being in need of protective intervention.

Henry was granted bail in the sum of $500,000 and ordered to report to the Sisters Police Station every Wednesday.

She is expected to return to court on March 6.

On the day of the fire, quick thinking by Henry’s 7-year-old daughter resulted in her saving herself as well as her 4-year-old brother from their burning home.

Police “B” Division Commander, Lyndon Alves had said that it appeared as though the 24-year-old woman had abandoned them since the two children were alone, asleep in upper flat of the two storey concrete home.

The older sibling awoke to the smell of smoke and upon realising that the home was on fire, the child reportedly wrapped her younger brother in a blanket and eased him out of the house through the front window as far as the blanket could reach, before dropping him the remaining six feet to the ground.

She then made her way out of the burning building by jumping through the same window, which was approximately 14 feet from the ground, fracturing her leg in the process.

Nevertheless, the child raised an alarm in the neighbourhood and the Guyana Fire Service was contacted resulting in majority of the concrete structure being saved.