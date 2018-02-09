Mother of kidnapped 8-year-old begging for her return, implicates grandmother

By: Kizzy Coleman

A mother is now in a state of distress after her 8-year-old daughter who was reportedly kidnapped from her school has been missing for over a week.

The girl, Annelie Hoyte, a resident of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) and of the Tuschen Primary School was abducted at around 09:00hrs on Wednesday last in front of her school.

According to reports, the child had just arrived at her school and was about to enter the compound when she was grabbed from behind by a man and placed in a parked dark coloured car which then sped away.

Students outside of the school who witnessed the incident quickly reported what transpired to a teacher who made contact with the child’s mother, Alisha Marcus.

Speaking with this publication, Marcus disclosed that her husband died just over two months ago and ever since, his mother who resides overseas has allegedly been attempting to take her daughter from her.

Marcus reported that in making efforts to do so, the woman made contact with the welfare office in Guyana and made claims of her (Marcus) being an unfit mother.

The angered woman and mother to two other children relayed that an investigation was carried out by a group of welfare officers.

“The claims she and her relatives made against me were found to be false and Annelie was placed back in my care” Marcus disclosed.

Speculating that her daughter could have been kidnapped by her own grandmother with assistance from other relatives of her dead husband, Marcus made a plea for Annelie to be given back to her.

The distraught mother explained that she made contact with Annelie’s grandmother who however, denied that she was involved.

The child was last seen wearing her school’s uniform.

A report of the incident has been made to the Leonora Police Station and directly to Commander Leslie James who, this publication was informed, has since launched an investigation.