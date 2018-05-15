Mother of 5 remanded on fraud charges

A 31-year-old mother of five was earlier today (Tuesday) remanded to prison when she appeared before City Magistrate, Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to two forgery related charges.

Amrita Dyal, a Canadian-based Guyanese, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read in court.

The court heard that between March 12 2018 and March 13 2018, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, the accused uttered a forged promissory note declaring that a sum of US$547,000 be paid to Kelwattie Sahibdeen by attorney-at-law, Bibi Shadick, knowing same to be forged.

The second charge further alleged that on March 13 2018 Dyal solicited the assistance of her father, Bhagwandeen Dyal to utter a payment note to Shadick in the sum of US$547,000, also knowing same to be false.

The prosecution explained that Sahideen is Dyal’s cousin who had taken a loan from Shadick.

Bail was objected to on the basis that Dyal is a flight risk and does not hold a permanent residence in Guyana.

She is expected to re-appear in court on May 22 2018.