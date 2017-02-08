Mother of 2 shot in her face, killed by bandits for not having any money

A mother of two is now dead following a tragic break and entry at her Tain, Corentyne home last night.

Lilawattie Mohamed, a 45-year-old domestic worker was reportedly in the company of her two children at their lot 149 Tain Settlement, Corentyne home when two armed bandits ambushed them.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 23:30hrs last night, and the two bandits allegedly broke down the door of their home to gain entry.

Inews understands that the bandits began to threaten the trio and demanded that they turn over all valuables.

However, Mohamed reportedly told them that she had no money in her possession, but this only angered the perpetrators, leading to one of them shooting the mother of two in her face.

The men then fled the scene, while Mohamed died shortly after.

No one has been apprehended since the murder and police are continuing their investigations. (Ramona Luthi)