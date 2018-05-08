Mother and Daughter Pageant organisers, contestants pay courtesy call on First Lady

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, this morning, lauded the contestants and organisers of the Annual Mother and Daughter Pageant, noting that it is one of the best competitions in the country which celebrates women and their children. According to the Ministry of the Presidency (MotP), the First Lady made these remarks when the organisers and contestants paid her a courtesy call at her State House office.

The First Lady, who serves as patron of the pageant, wished the contestants well, noting that the pageant presents a unique opportunity for the contestants to showcase the unique bond shared between mothers and daughters.

“It is a wholesome family show and as I said before not everybody will win, not everybody will become this year’s Mother and Daughter [title holder], but you will all be winners in the sense that you have demonstrated what you can do… I’m talking about your talents, your interests and what you hope to achieve,” she said. The First Lady also said that she admires the women who participate in these pageants because it is a demonstration of their self-confidence.

The Mother and Daughter pageant is set for May 12, the evening before Mother’s Day, at the National Cultural Centre. It is being held under the theme ‘Love’s Kaleidoscope’, the MotP reported.

(MotP photos)