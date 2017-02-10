Mother allegedly feeds her 3 children poison; then consumes it herself

…all clinging to life at hospital

A mother and her three children are presently battling for their lives at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance.

According to reports reaching INews, the young mother reportedly fed poison to her three children; all between the ages of 3 and 8, then consumed it herself in her Bare-root, East Coast Demerara home.

A GPHC official told INews that relatives who brought the three children to the hospital said that "they stay just like that and start vomit."

However, according to the hospital representative, she became suspicious after seeing froth coming from the children’s mouths. As such, she informed an officer who soon after discovered that the children had consumed poison.

Shortly after, the hospital official confirmed, that the mother of the three children arrived at the hospital, vomiting.

The children were rushed into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for emergency medical treatment.

When INews arrived on the scene, the mother was seen vomiting in the Accident and Emergency Unit of the hospital and awaiting treatment.

The relatives of the family refused to provide further details on the matter.

The father of the three children is reportedly working in the interior.

Meanwhile, the woman’s Facebook page status, posted on February 9, 2017, indicated that she was distressed.

Investigations are ongoing. (Ramona Luthi)