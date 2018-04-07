Mother, 2 teens remanded for Corentyne security guard’s murder

Two teenagers, along with the mother of one of them, were on Friday remanded to prison for the murder of Corentyne security guard Muneshprem Ayasammy Monien.

Carlos Bollers, 19, of Williamsburg; and Yuvraj Singh, 17, of Guava Bush, Albion Front, Berbice, appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh at the Albion Magistrate’s Court.

The two were jointly charged. Charged separately, for harbouring the murder accused, was the mother of Carlos, Lalita Bollers of Section E, Port Mourant.

The three, who were unrepresented, were implicated in the murder Monien of Lot 45 Clifton, Port Mourant, Corentyne, during the course of a robbery on March 31.

They were all remanded and the case will continue on April 23.

On the day of the incident, Monien’s body was discovered in a pool of blood in a storeroom at Sukhram’s General Store (where the two teens were employed) at Lot 13 Public Road, Rose Hall.

The 53-year-old provided security services for two years for the store which sells agricultural products; working a 12-hour shift, which commenced at 17:00hrs.

Following the discovery of the body, it was also discovered that money which was being kept in the store was missing.

Police later arrested all of the employees following a theory that the robbery/murder was an inside job.

Two days after, Bollers allegedly confessed to plotting the robbery and also implicated Singh, who later also allegedly confessed.

As the Police continued to probe, Bollers allegedly took them to a house at Port Mourant where his mother lives.

The woman reportedly went to a section of the yard and dug up some money, which was buried. Approximately $1.5 million was missing after the store was robbed.

Her son also reportedly showed the investigators where he had hidden the murder weapon.

Meanwhile, the Police are searching for another suspect.