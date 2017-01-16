Moruca man stabbed to death during row

A miner of Moruca Village, North West District (NWD), was in the wee hours of Sunday stabbed to death, during a confrontation with another man in the village.
Dead is Robert ‘Bobby’ Ferreira, 30. Based on information received, Ferreira and two friends, who had travelled to the village, were at a get-together when an argument broke out among the group of men.
The argument quickly escalated, and one of the men broke a bottle and stabbed Ferreira to his leg. The injured man was subsequently picked up and rushed to the hospital, but it was too late.
According to a report in today’s Guyana Times, the dead man’s father, Virgil Ferreira explained that he received a call from his eldest son at about 03:50hrs informing him that Bobby had been stabbed.
He explained that his son worked in the interior and returned home to spend the holidays. He was accompanied by two friends.
“It was him and these two friends were at a hang when the confrontation occurred… I don’t know if it was a broken bottle or a knife that was used to stab my son… all the information I received was that he was stabbed,” the father related.
He further explained that after his son was stabbed to the leg, his friends ran after the suspect to apprehend him.
“His friends thought that a stab on the foot was not that serious and ran after the suspect, but apparently, due to the stab wound, the main artery was severed…directly affecting the flow of blood to the heart,” he explained.
After the two men returned with the suspect, they placed the injured man into a vehicle and took him to the hospital. Unfortunately, within a few minutes of his arrival at the medical facility, he succumbed.
The grieving father confirmed that the suspect hailed from the village and was in Police custody assisting with the investigations. Meanwhile, the father is calling on the relevant authorities to ensure that the post-mortem is done in a timely manner so that his son can be laid to rest.
The reason for this request, he explained, is that bodies are often kept for long durations at the mortuary with no pathologist to perform the post-mortem. Eventually, the bodies are buried without family members knowing the cause of death of their loved ones.
Ferreira leaves to mourn his parents, and 11 siblings. The Police are continuing their investigations into the murder.