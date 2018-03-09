More fully funded int’l scholarships for Guyanese in 2018 – Dept of Public Service

The number of academic training opportunities available to all Guyanese is consistently increasing. According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), in 2018, the Department of Public Service (DPS) will offer fully funded overseas scholarships to eligible Guyanese to pursue university studies in the United Kingdom at the postgraduate and doctorate levels in the areas of national policies, such as, Natural Resources Management, Sustainability and the Environment, Business, Finance, Agriculture, Health and Security.

At the University of the West Indies (UWI), awardees will also be offered the chance to train in the fields of Regional and Urban Planning, Occupational and Environmental Safety, Engineering and Land Administration, Biodiversity Conservation and Sustainable Development at the postgraduate levels.

Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Department of Public Service, Reginald Brotherson, at the recent launch of the department’s scholarship website, noted that “emphasis will continue to be placed on the technical and vocational areas of learning to augment the existing technical-vocational skill bank in recognition of the growing housing and infrastructure developments in Guyana.”

The website, Brotherson added, will be the catalyst for transparency as it offers its users a wide range of activities associated with time saving and information sharing, better utilisation of resources, connectivity of scholarship offers, online registration, coordination of travels, linkages to funding, management of individual scholarships, and meeting deadlines.

Updates will be made to website as the relevant information is provided.

The Department of Public Service will not completely dispense the manual system in the short-term owing to the glitches that will exist. It is also recognised that there will be difficulties in the Hinterland Regions due to technological challenges, DPI said.