Home Local News More details needed on oil wealth distribution plans – UK envoy
Recent Articles
The Government should provide more details and specifics about where they plan to invest proceeds from the commercialisation of the oil industry. This is...
MAPM calls on businesses to close at 12 to support today’s protest
The Movement Against Parking Meters (MAPM) will be holding their 4th protest against the controversial parking meter project today from 12:00 to 13:00hrs in...
Mexican man kills himself after being deported from US
(BBC) A Mexican man has apparently taken his own life just half an hour after being deported from the United States. Guadalupe Olivas Valencia, 45,...
MPI introduces modern data collection technology
The efficiency of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure will soon be significantly improved by the acquisition of a new computerised system that can quickly...
PM swears in GNBA Board Members
The Chairman of the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) Lt. Col. Leslie Anthony Sobers and the five board members were, last evening, sworn in...
Trio accused of murdering Rubis employee for High Court trial
The three men who were detained for the murder of Jason Cort were on Tuesday arraigned before City Magistrate Judy Latchman and sentenced to...
Despite age policy: 74-year-old reappointed as Guyoil Chairman
Former People’s National Congress Chief Whip, 74-year-old Lance Carberry, was recently reappointed Chairman of the Guyana Oil Company (Guyoil). Carberry was reappointed despite President David...
Cops probing discovery of skeletal remains at Corentyne foreshore
The skeletal remains of an unidentified person washed ashore at Number 52 Village, Corentyne, on Friday. Divisional Commander Ian Amsterdam has confirmed that Police...
Reverse ‘callous, cruel’ imposition of VAT on private education- PPP
… stakeholders to protest outside GRA Parents, students and other concerned stakeholders will take to the streets on February 28 to protest Government’s imposition of...
M&CC flouts court order, clamps vehicles
… GCCI fears economic slowdown will worsen By Devina Samaroo Officials from the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) and Smart City Solutions (SCS) strutted through the...