Morcua man stabbed, beaten, forced to walk to hospital as onlookers fail to help

A Moruca, North West District man is nursing a stab wound to his back after he was attacked by two men at a Boxing Day event in the village.

The man was identified as 23-year-old Remmington Dindyal of Santa Rosa, Moruca and Inews understands that the injured man was a spectator at a football game when he was allegedly pushed by one of the men.

An argument followed between the two, resulting in Dindyal being stabbed with the broken end of an empty beer bottle. He was then beaten.

Additionally, the bleeding man was reportedly forced to walk to the hospital, since onlookers and other motorists refused to transport him. Dindyal was treated at the medical facility and discharged.

