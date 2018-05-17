Monthly crime stats: Rape, robbery under arms increase by 14 & 13%, murder down by 26%

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in the dissemination of its monthly crime stats says that comparative to April, 2017 there was a seven per cent decrease in serious crimes at the end of April, 2018.

According to the GPF, “there was a 26% decrease in Murder; a 26% increase in Robberies where no instruments were used; a 13% increase in Robbery Under Arms where firearm were used; a 32% decrease in Robbery Under Arms where instruments other than firearm were used; a 9% decrease om Robbery with Violence; a 39% decrease in Robbery With Aggravation; a 32% decrease in Larceny From the Person; a 14% in Rape; a 17% increase in Burglary and 7% decrease in Break and Enter and Larceny.”

Forty-seven (47) illegal firearm have been taken off the streets so far this year, compared to forty-six (46) for the corresponding period last year.

With respect of Traffic Management, GPF says there was an “11.4% decrease in Fatal Accidents recorded at the end of April, 2018. Serious, Minor and Damage Accidents have also been decreased by 13.3%, 44% and 25% respectively.”

Speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol were outlined as the leading causes of fatal accidents from January-April, 2018, said the police.