Money Charger killed on America Street

A money changer met this demise this morning when he was gunned down on America Street, Georgetown reportedly by a lone gunman.

The dead man has been identified as Shawn Nurse called “Fabulous” of South Cane view Avenue, Ruimveldt Georgetown who was killed at around 10:30hrs.

Details surrounding the shooting are still sketchy however; the <<Inews>> understands that eyewitnesses revealed that the lone gunman walked up to Nurse as he was standing on said America Street, shot him and walked away.

Speaking with Monica Deatrim, the dead man’s mother at the scene, she explained that she was at home in the shower when a friend visited and told her to put on her clothing which caused her to become alarmed. Thinking that something had happened to her son’s children mother, the woman complied.

Unaware as to what had transpired, the woman got ready and it was then that it was revealed to her that her son and a father of three children had been shot and had passed away.

In tears, Deatrim relayed that her son was previously robbed on December 9th 2017 by a man who later became known to him.

The distraught woman revealed that Nurse met with the man whose mother agreed to repay him the cash that was stolen.

“The same man that rob he, rob somebody else of their detector. After he got to find out is the same person, he tell me that he glad if he get back his money because he wanted to start back his hussle and the bai mother had some arrangement to pay he back the money” the woman explained.

She could not say if her son’s killing stemmed from that incident but noted that he had no other enemies.

More details to come.