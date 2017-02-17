Model risks death with stunt atop 1000ft high building

(NEW YORK POST) A Russian stunner who pulled off a death-defying stunt is catching heat from her fans who say that being a daredevil is not model behaviour.

Viktoria Odintsova posed for photos dangling from the edge of the 73-story, 1,000-foot-tall Cayan Tower in Dubai, which was considered the world’s tallest building in 2013.

In another shot, the 22-year-old brunette beauty — clad in a T-shirt, shorts and no safety harness — also leaned backwards into the open air, her sneakers on the edge of a beam, as an assistant holds her.

“I still can’t believe I did it. Every time I watch the video my palms go sweaty,” she wrote in an Instagram post that teased the dramatic trick, which was posted in full Jan. 26 on YouTube.

But some of her more than 3 million followers weren’t sky-high with approval.