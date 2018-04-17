Missing 15-y-o found

The teen that went missing on Sunday last following an outing to Princess Fun City with her family has been found.

This is according to a relative of 15-year-old Milesha Gorakh, who explained to INews that Gorakh was picked up along Camp Street, Georgetown by her parents sometime around midday today (Tuesday).

INews understands that Gorakh’s family received a text message from a number unknown to them earlier today, informing them of where they should meet the teen.

While details regarding the circumstances in which the young girl was found remains sketchy, this online publication was informed that Gorakh is presently being questioned by ranks attached to the Brickdam Police Station to ascertain whether she was kidnapped.

Nevertheless, the school girl’s family has since expressed gratitude to the general public and members of the Guyana Police Force for their efforts in leading to Gorakh’s return.

This publication had reported that the teen of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, left her family to utilise the washroom at the Princess facility at around 16:45hrs on Sunday.

However, according to the child’s mother, after sometime had passed, another female relative went to the washroom area to check for the young girl, but she was nowhere to be found.

INews was told that the 15-year-old did not have a cell phone in her possession at the time that she went missing, and as such, her family could not make contact with her.

Further, it was related that since the teen’s disappearance, a specific number had been contacting the family continuously, but no one was responding when the call is answered.