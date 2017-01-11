Miss India Guyana 2016 dethroned

Miss India Guyana 2016, Brittany Singh has been stripped of her titles as Miss India Guyana 2016, Miss India Worldwide Top 10 and Miss World Wide Photogenic, according to a post by the Miss India Guyana Organization dated January 10, 2017 on their Facebook page.

A picture of the Termination of Singh’s contract was posted earlier today on the Facebook page of the Miss India Guyana Franchise Holder, Uma Bux.

The document states:

“The Miss India Guyana Organization will like the public to be informed Ms Brittany Singh is no longer Miss India Guyana 2016 and is in no way associated with the organization and its affiliates. She is not authorized to use, display and/or identify herself under the Miss India brand (Miss India Guyana 2016, Miss India Worldwide top 10, Miss Worldwide Photogenic).

She has been dethroned from the above-mentioned titles on the 16th day of November 2016 at 16:20hrs. This came after she received three (3) official warnings, both verbal and written from the organization on misconduct demeanors, as stipulated in the contract she signed on the 7th day of September 2016.

– First warning was given on the 6th day of October 2016 in New Jersey USA.

– Second warning was given on the14th day of October 2016 in Georgetown, Guyana.

– Third and final warning was given on the 16th day of November 2016 in Georgetown, Guyana.

Via legal notice, this resulted in the termination of the legally bonded contract signed by Ms Singh and dethroning of titles, privileges and/or responsibilities bestowed upon her, both locally and internationally by the Miss India Guyana Organization and the Miss India Worldwide Pageants produced by IFC.

This termination is based on the breach of the code of conduct established pursuant to clause 4.8 of the Contract, as well as violation of clause 6.7.2 of the Contract. It is the exclusive judgment of Miss India Guyana Organization that in recent months she has not conducted herself in accordance with the standards and dignity expected by the prestigious title and standards as agreed to by her, under the Contract”.

Bux in her personal post said that ” I will not divulge into particulars of her misconducts that sanctioned warnings and the final, resulting in a dethronement on November 16th 2016 at 16:20hrs, for the organization has decided upon such, to uphold a level of professionalism which we strongly believe in.”

The Franchise holder went on to describe the situation as “utterly sad” and regrettable but expressed best wishes to Singh in her future endeavours.

The pageantry was marred in controversy from the very inception as many speculated that favoritism was at play in selection of Singh as the Miss India Guyana 2016. According to many observers, she did not meet the requirements, more so, because she had to do her talent piece twice, since the first time she ran off of the stage due to ‘nervousness.’

With Singh no longer being Miss India Guyana 2016, it is expected that the crown would go the first runner-up in the pageant, Tahirih Boodhoo.

Efforts to contact Singh for a response proved futile.