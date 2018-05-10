Ministry of Education pledges $6M to STEM Guyana team

First Lady, Mrs Sandra Granger, on Wednesday received a cheque for $636,000 from Minister of Education, Ms Nicolette Henry on behalf of the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Guyana.

This sum, which is the first installment of a total pledge of $6,000,000, will assist in purchasing the Robotics kit for the team as they prepare to compete in the First Global Robotics Championship set for Mexico from August 16-18, 2018. The presentation ceremony was held at the Office of the First Lady at State House.

Minister Henry has offered her support the team and extended her best wishes for their success. “Thank you for giving us the opportunity… to partner with STEM Guyana. We believe it’s a wonderful programme and we are more than excited to provide support and opportunity for our young people… For those of you who are going this year, I wish you all the best and look forward to seeing Guyana shine again,” she said.

Meanwhile, the First Lady said that the Ministry’s support opens doors for the STEM team. “I want to say thank you on behalf of STEM Guyana… It is… through you… that our young people are gearing up for Mexico… The kids have now started looking at the competition robot and I know that they will iron out the kinks by the time [of] the month of [August],” Mrs. Granger said.

Team Mentor, Ms Farnaz Baksh thanked both Minister Henry and Mrs Granger for their support. “We’re very thankful… Last year, they were… one of the first supporters to help us and make the journey successful… and this year they have done that again. So, we do commend them and we do appreciate all that they have done, both financially and [morally],” she said.

This is the second year that STEM Guyana has received support from the Ministry of Education, which provided funds for the team’s participation in last year’s Robotics Olympics competition in Washington, District of Columbia, United States of America.