Minister Patterson’s brother charged with trafficking cocaine in Grenada

The younger brother of Guyana’s Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, was on Monday remanded to Grenada’s Richmond Hill Prison when he appeared at the St George’s Court before Chief Magistrate, Tamara Gill to answer to a cocaine possession charge.

According to The New Today, Derrick Patterson, a 47-year-old Guyanese was charged with trafficking a total of 2.325kgs of cocaine, worth approximately $232,500.

He was remanded to prison until May 15, 2018.

Patterson, who is an evaluation supervisor, was visiting Grenada and residing at Captain Harris apartments in Grand Anse, St George.

The New Today stated that officers attached to the Drug Squad of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) intercepted a vehicle travelling in the vicinity of Springs on May 2 in which Patterson was the driver.

The vehicle was searched and the drugs were found inside of a plastic bag.