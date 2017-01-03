Minister Norton ‘demoted’ – reports

There are reports circulating that Public Health Minister Dr George Norton has been ‘demoted’ and sent packing to the Ministry of Social Cohesion after several controversies over drug procurement under his watch at the Ministry of Public Health.

According to one online news-site, this appears to be a demotion for Minister Norton. INews has so far been unable to confirm the report which indicate that Volda Lawrence has been shifted from the Ministry of Social Protection to the Ministry of Public Health.

The report also indicate that Amna Ally – already a trusted political decision-maker in her People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) political party – has been moved from the Ministry of Social Cohesion to the Ministry of Social Protection.

INews is trying to confirm these reports and will provide an update shortly.