Minister Harmon meets with Repsol’s Global New Ventures Director

Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon, today, met with Mr. Mikel Erquiaga, the Global New Ventures Director for Repsol, an integrated global energy company based in Madrid, Spain.

In an invited comment, Mr. Erquiaga said that his visit to Guyana is a demonstration of the company’s re-commitment to its investment in the country. “Our meeting was to reinforce Repsol’s continued support to Guyana, our commitment to continue having a strong relationship with the country and our commitment to continue investing in exploration activities offshore Guyana,” he was quoted by the Ministry of the Presidency saying.

Minister Harmon, in his remarks, said that the Government looks forward to seeing positive results from the company’s work in Guyana. “We are happy with the work done by Repsol over the years and I trust that over the coming months, that there will be more work done in the block assigned to you,” he said.