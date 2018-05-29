Minister Ferguson challenges new GCAA board to work towards 90% compliance level

With the appointment of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA)’s new nine-member board, the local aeronautics industry is expected to see further improvement. The board was installed this morning at GCAA’s head office in Kingston, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported.

At the installation ceremony, Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson recalled the significant achievements the Authority has made in the last two years.

“The level of compliance has risen from 44.4 percent to 64.6 percent. By virtue of us improving in that area the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has recognised these vast improvements we made over those last few years…Millions were expended in the last two and half years on training”, Minister Ferguson explained.

Other successes highlighted include the installation of a new simulator at CJIA, additional manual training and the move from issuing manual pilot licenses to ‘modernised’ ones.

Alluding to the recent misfortune with the Cuba aircraft which took the life of over 100 persons, the Minister lauded the Director General and team for taking the decision to not allow the aircraft to fly out of Guyana due to its noncompliance, DPI said.

Expressing her regret, Minister Ferguson charged the new board to continue to work together, to ensure that the working environment is one free from discrimination and victimization and strive towards a 90 percent and above compliance level.

GCAA’s Director General Retired Lieutenant Colonel, Egbert Field said the new board with the help of the government and chairman will support GCAA in “soaring higher” amidst challenges.

Chairman of GCAA, (rtd.) Lieutenant Colonel, Lawrence London committed to enhancing the aviation sector. He stressed that the new board’s new mission is to make sure the ‘skies are safe.’

Other board members include Kenneth Jordan, Egbert Field, Courtney Byrne, Duke Pollard, Ramesh Ghir, Sadie Amin, Sharon Beverly and Leon Castello.