Minibus, taxi collide on Mandela Avenue – bus ends up in trench

By Carl Croker

The journey for a minibus en route to Berbice was suddenly cut short when it plunged into a trench parallel to the road after colliding with a taxi cab on Mandela Avenue.

Reports are that the minibus bearing registration number BSS 5326 and motor car with registration number HC 5186 were both heading in an easterly direction on Mandela Avenue when the motor car suddenly attempted to turn right into Roxanne Burnham Gardens but ended up into the path of the oncoming bus. Both vehicles were badly damaged while the minibus ended up in the nearby canal and had to be fished out by a tow-truck. The drivers of both vehicles and a young lady who was a passenger in the taxi (car) at the time received minor injuries and were taken for medical attention.