Minibus driver charged for having sex with minor

A minibus driver accused of engaging a schoolgirl in sexual activities found himself before City Magistrate, Judy Latchman on Friday.

Quincy Sealey aka “Cayenne” denied the allegation when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge against him alleged that during the month of February, 2017 at Sheriff Street in Georgetown, he engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.

The facts of the case were not revealed to the Court. However, the defendant was granted bail in the sum of $200,000.

He is expected to return to Court on October 9, before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.