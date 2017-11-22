Minibus driver charged for allegedly raping 13-year-old school girl

A 24-year-old route 42 minibus driver was on Wednesday hauled before Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts charged for engaging in sexual relations with a 13-year-old school girl.

The Prosecution is contending that Kevin Loaffe between March 1 and March 2, 2017 at Timehri Circuit, East Bank of Demerara (EBD), engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of sixteen (16).

Reports are the minibus driver, who resides in Land of Canaan (EBD) and the teen, were involved in an intimate relationship over a period of time. However, after relatives were informed of the relationship a report was made to the Police.

Loaffe was granted $150,000 bail and was ordered to return to court on December 4, 2017, before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.