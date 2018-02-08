Miner remanded on reinstated murder charge

A miner, Micheal Melville, 31, was on Thursday remanded to prison after he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to a murder charge.

The miner was discharged for the same murder in 2015 after the witnesses failed to appear.

However, since then, the chief witness to the crime has surfaced and the charge was reinstated.

Melville was accused of murdering 62-year-old Brazilian national Jose Oliveira Silva while at Arau Landing Wenamu River Essequibo.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison until March 20.

The body of Jose Oliveira Silva was found at Arau, Wenamu River, with marks of violence on December 05, 2015.