Miner remanded for trafficking in narcotics

A miner who reportedly had 599 grams of cannabis in his possession was remanded to prison when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts charged with trafficking in narcotics.

Theo Cave denied that October 26, 2017 at Crabo Backdam in the Waini River, Region-One he had the prohibited substance in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore in his objection to bail told the court that Police swooped down on the miner’s camp where they conducted a thorough search.

The search according to the prosecutor, led to the discovery of the suspected prohibited substance concealed in a wooden box.

Bail was denied by Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan. The case will continue on December 19.