Miner remanded for attempted murder

A Potaro miner was this afternoon remanded to prison on a charge of attempted murder, when he appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennnan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, Shawn Fillicene, 43, of Ewang Creek, Potaro, Region Eight, was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on February 11, 2017 at Ewang Back Dam, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Manuel Dosantos with intent to murder him.

The Prosecution told the court that Dosantos was stabbed several times towards his neck and is still in a critical condition.

Fillicene is expected to appear at the Mahdia Magistrate’s Court on April, 18, 2017.