Recent Articles
Miner nabbed with gun, ammo in North Ruimveldt
A 38-year-old miner of Safari Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown was nabbed in that community with an unlicensed gun in his possession during a Police...
Dharmic Sabha holds spectacular Phagwah Mela and Bazaar
The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha's annual Phagwah Mela and Bazaar, which is now in its 43rd year, was held on Saturday evening at Pt....
Nandlall chides AG Basil Williams for his ‘manifest incompetence’
Following is a statement issued by former Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall: Attorney General, Mr. Basil Williams, continues to clumsily...
NABBED: Gunmen who rob customer outside Diamond bank arrested
…one of the suspects nabbed is on bail for $9M casino robbery – Crime Chief A suspect in the Princess Hotel Casino $9 million heist,...
20 new flight attendants graduate – will be added to Fly Jamaica team
Fly Jamaica Airline on Friday reflected on the hard work of its 20 graduates, who were all proud to collect certificates and be pinned,...
PPP observes Dr Jagan’s 20th death anniversary at Babu Jaan today
The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) will today commemorate the 20th anniversary of the death of its founder, the late Dr Cheddi Jagan. Since his death...
Indo Guyanese must protect their contributions to Guyana – activists
… Indians have much to celebrate – PM Nagamootoo ...Indian businessmen are being penalised for their success - Opposition MP As the country commemorates the...
Passport applications among Govt services to go digital
As Guyana moves to capitalise on the advances of the World Wide Web, citizens will no longer be required to travel vast distances to...
Guyana has much to learn from the Bahamas- Granger
President David Granger, yesterday, visited and toured several industrial sites in Freeport, Bahamas, including the Grand Bahama Shipyard, where he said that the visit...
WI scrap as England search for knockout
Big Picture If the first ODI was a boxing match, England would have scored a TKO in the final round. The result was pretty much...