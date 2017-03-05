Miner nabbed with gun, ammo in North Ruimveldt

0
3

A 38-year-old miner of Safari Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown was nabbed in that community with an unlicensed gun in his possession during a Police patrol in the area yesterday at about 20:30hrs, and is reportedly to be charged shortly.

According to reports, Police ranks were in the vicinity of North Ruimveldt when they noticed the suspect acting in a suspicious matter. Apprehended and searched, the unlicensed .32 Taurus pistol with ten matching rounds of ammunition was found on his person. He was, as such, arrested and taken to the Police Station, where the offence was read to him.

The gun and ammo that was found

Meanwhile, on Wednesday last, four men, including a juvenile, were arrested when “A” Division Police ranks acting on a tip-off search two farm houses at Long Creek on the Linden Highway, and unearthed 11 kilograms of dried cannabis along with an unlicensed shotgun and five cartridges. The men: Lindon Gordon, Artlain Menture, Devin Sandwell and the juvenile, were arraigned before Providence Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs for the possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of firearm and ammunition without license. All pleaded not guilty but were remanded to prison until March 10, 2017. Thus far for this year, Police ranks have seized six illegal firearms.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Let us hear from you...