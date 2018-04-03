Miner killed after pit caves in at Chinese Creek

Police in “F” Division say they are investigating an incident which occurred on Sunday, April 01, 2018, at Chinese Creek Backdam, Mazaruni River, which resulted in the death of a 25-year-old miner.

Dead is Kevin Adams of Linden, Region Ten.

According to information received, the incident occurred at around 14:00hrs while Adams and another miner were working in a pit.

INews was told that the walls of the pit began to cave in suddenly, and the men were pinned. However, only the deceased became submerged.

Adams, this publication understands, was subsequently dug out and rushed to the Bartica Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body is presently at the Bartica Hospital Mortuary. (Ramona Luthi)