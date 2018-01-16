Miner facing 3 counts of robbery under arms remanded

A miner was slapped with three counts of robbery under arms on Tuesday and made an appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Nigel Wellington, 35, of Mocha, East Coast Demerara (ECD) denied that on December 20, 2017 at Well Road, North Ruimveldt, while in the company of others and armed with a gun he robbed Vanessa Albert of $570,000 worth of items including two televisions.

The second charge alleged that on the same day and at the same location he robbed Ezekiel London of his laptop and iphones valued $150,000.

Additionally, the final charge stated that he on January 4, 2018, at North Ruimveldt, he robbed Simona Hopkinson of items valuing $184,000.

According to the Police Prosecutor, none of the items were recovered.

The Prosecutor objected to bail being granted revealing that the accused will soon be charged with sexual assault in another matter against him.

As such, he was remanded to prison and will return on January 26.