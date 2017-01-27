Miner crushed to death by fallen tree

A miner was on Thursday crushed to death by a fallen tree in the Tasaweni Barama Area, North West District. The dead man has been identified as 25-year-old Noland Calvan of Grant Perseverance, Lower Pomeroon River, Region Two.

Based on reports received, Calvan and others were clearing a plot of land with a water jet, during which time he was drilling a tree and within moments it came crashing down pinning him in the process.

His colleagues rendered assistance and he was pulled from under the tree and rushed to the Suddie Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. He reportedly sustained broke bones and severe head injuries.

His body is at the Suddie Hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.