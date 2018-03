A 33-year-old gold miner of Mabura Landing, Upper Demerara River was arrested on Saturday after he was found with an unlicenced gun and ammunition.

Based on information received from the police, the miner was taken into custody around 09:45hrs at Seaballi Backdam, Upper Demerara River with a .380 semi automatic pistol and 22 live matching rounds by officers.

According to the police, the suspect is being processed for the Linden Magistrate’s Court on Monday March 12, 2018.