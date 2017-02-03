Miner busted with illegal firearm, ammo possession

Police ranks just after mid-day today arrested a 46-year-old male of Mongrippa Hill, Bartica for unlawful Possession of a firearm and a quantity of live ammunition, at Itaballi Check Point.

About 13:00hrs the ranks conducted a search of the suspect’s vehicle and found an unlicensed .32 Taurus pistol and a forty-one (41) live matching rounds, hidden behind the driver’s seat. The suspect who is a miner/driver has since admitted ownership of the firearm and ammunition. He is being processed for court.