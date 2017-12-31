Miner busted with ganja in plastic bag granted bail

A miner was on Thursday granted bail after he was charged for trafficking narcotics when he made an appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates Court.

Andre Gravesande, vehemently denied the allegation and was released on $200,000 bail following a successful bail application by Attorney-at-law, Keisha Persaud.

This case was heard in court one before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, who read the charge which stated that on December 25, 2017 at Kingston Seawall in Georgetown the accused had in his possession some 89.4 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

This case will be called again on January 13, 2017.