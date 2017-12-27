Miner arraigned for colleague’s murder

The miner who was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of his colleague, Rondea Peters, 25, of Waramuri in the Moruca sub-region, was today arraigned before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

Vivie Harris, 37, of Waramuri was not allowed to plead to the indictable charge at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

That charge alleged that on December 20, 2017, at Waramuri Mission Moruca River, North West District he murdered Peters.

He was remanded to prison to return at the Acquero Magistrate’s Court on January 3, 2018.

Details surrounding the murder revealed that the two men were reportedly imbibing on Wednesday last, when Peters decided to leave.

However, upon his return, he was allegedly confronted by Harris and accused of stealing liquor.

An argument and subsequent scuffle allegedly ensued between the two, resulting in Peters being stabbed five times to his body.

He was picked up and rushed to the hospital by persons who witnessed the incident but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Several persons were taken into police custody but Harris was allegedly identified as the killer and as such was charged with the capital offence.